Ukraine has proposed to Turkey that it organise meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin, — Sybiha
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Ukraine has approached Turkey with a proposal to consider the possibility of organizing a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia.
He stated this in an interview with Ukrinform, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
He recalled that he had served as ambassador to Turkey.
"I know how Turkish diplomacy—which I hold in very high regard—operates both formally and behind the scenes. They are very effective. And we need to take this into account and make use of this potential, because Turkey is also interested in bringing an end to Russian aggression."
"We have approached Turkey to explore the possibility of organizing a meeting between Presidents Zelenskyy and Putin, with the potential participation of Presidents Erdogan and Trump. We are ready for this meeting. The only thing is that Putin is currently in hiding. The Ukrainian president, however, is ready for such a meeting. We want to end this war. We have concrete proposals," Sybiha explained.
The minister is counting on Turkey to play a role that could accelerate the peace process
What happened before?
- As a reminder, Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that he is willing to meet with Putin, but not in Ukraine or Russia.
- Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed Ukraine's readiness for a summit between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia, with the participation of the President of Turkey and, possibly, the United States.
- Erdogan confirmed Ankara's readiness to facilitate direct talks between Ukraine and Russia, including a summit between the two countries' leaders.
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