Ukraine has proposed to Turkey that it organise meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin, — Sybiha

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Ukraine has approached Turkey with a proposal to consider the possibility of organizing a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia.

He stated this in an interview with Ukrinform, according to Censor.NET.

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He recalled that he had served as ambassador to Turkey.

"I know how Turkish diplomacy—which I hold in very high regard—operates both formally and behind the scenes. They are very effective. And we need to take this into account and make use of this potential, because Turkey is also interested in bringing an end to Russian aggression."

"We have approached Turkey to explore the possibility of organizing a meeting between Presidents Zelenskyy and Putin, with the potential participation of Presidents Erdogan and Trump. We are ready for this meeting. The only thing is that Putin is currently in hiding. The Ukrainian president, however, is ready for such a meeting. We want to end this war. We have concrete proposals," Sybiha explained.

The minister is counting on Turkey to play a role that could accelerate the peace process

Read more: Ukraine ready for Zelenskyy-Putin meeting in Türkiye – Sybiha

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