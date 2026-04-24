EU summit in Cyprus was turning point: Ukraine strengthens its position as security partner at global level – Sybiha

The informal EU summit in Cyprus proved a turning point for Ukraine: a €90 billion financial package, new sanctions against Russia and additional defense support were agreed.

As Censor.NET reports, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast.

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"There were separate agreements in Cyprus by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on new contributions to PURL and additional aid packages for Ukraine," Sybiha said.

EU summit in Cyprus was a turning point

"The informal EU summit in Cyprus was a turning point. Ukraine, the Ukrainian people and the President of Ukraine withstood the blow.

It was a struggle, involving our partners and the full range of diplomatic tools. It was one of the most difficult tasks. But we managed to accomplish it," Sybiha stressed.

See more: Zelenskyy met with Cypriot President Christodoulides: they discussed support for Ukraine’s sovereignty. PHOTOS

Sybiha on Zelenskyy’s agreements

"These agreements also work for our defense industry, for our capabilities. They allow Ukraine to position itself in a new geopolitical role as a security partner, with its unique technologies, developments and contribution," he stressed.

Watch more: Zelenskyy arrives on visit to Saudi Arabia: We are developing agreements in fields of security, energy and infrastructure. VIDEO