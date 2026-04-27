There were 241 combat engagements on front line over past 24 hours. Almost half of them took place in Pokrovsk, Huliaipole and Kostiantynivka sectors, - General Staff

The defence forces are repelling the occupiers’ attempts to improve their position and advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in terms of personnel and equipment. In total, 241 combat engagements were recorded over the past 24 hours.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 86 air strikes, dropping 257 guided bombs. In addition, it deployed 6,847 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,673 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 138 using multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, notably in the areas of the following settlements:

in the Dnipropetrovsk region – Novoselivka, Pidhavrylivka, Kolomiitsy;

in the Zaporizhzhia region, Vozdvyzhivka, Samiilivka, Lisne, Novoselivka, Huliaipilske, Dolynka, Krynychne, Rivne, Rizdvianka, Yasna Poliana, Lystivka, Zarichne, Yuliivka, Mykilske, Orikhiv, Preobrazhenka and Komyshuvakha were hit by air strikes.

Combat operations

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions over the past 24 hours, the enemy attacked our defenders’ units twice, carried out one air strike using two guided bombs, and carried out 78 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas, including five using MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units 11 times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Lyman, Okhrimivka, Zemlianky, Kruhle, Krasne Pershe, and Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction , the enemy attacked nine times in the direction of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Kucherivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, Novoplatonivka, Borivska and Andriivka.

Read more: Russia has intensified attempts to approach Kupiansk, - Trehubov

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attempted to breach our defences 10 times, attacking in the direction of Lyman, Dibrova, Shyikivka and Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk sector, over the past 24 hours, our defenders repelled one attempt by the occupiers to advance in the Rai-Oleksandrivka area.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 26 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Sofiivka, Kucheriv Yar, Stepanivka, Vilne and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction our defenders repelled 55 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Muravka, Molodetske, Filiia, Bilytske, Oleksandrivka and Vasylivka.

Watch more: Pilots of 414th Brigade "Madiar’s Birds" eliminated African mercenary of Russian Federation in Pokrovsk direction

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched nine attacks in the areas around the settlements of Oleksandrohrad, Kalynivske, Sichneve, Zlahoda, Khoroshe, Verbove and Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers carried out 37 attacks towards the settlements of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Charivne, Pryluky, Staroukrainka, Hirke, Vozdvyzhivka, Sviatopetrivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Tsvitkove and in the Myrne area.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy advanced once towards our defenders’ positions in the Stepove area.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy carried out three attacks towards the Antonivskyi Bridge, Bilohrudyi Island and Kruhlyk Island.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Enemy losses

Ukrainian defenders continue to systematically destroy the enemy and are putting up effective resistance across all sections of the front.

Over the past 24 hours, the Air Force struck one area where enemy personnel were concentrated and two enemy UAV command posts.

In total, Russian invaders suffered 810 casualties over the past day. Our troops also destroyed four armoured fighting vehicles, 26 artillery systems, 1,128 unmanned aerial vehicles and 128 vehicles.