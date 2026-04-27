Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down 74 out of 94 enemy drones, - Air Force

On the night of April 27, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine using 94 drones. Air defense forces shot down or neutralized 74 drones, with hits and falling debris confirmed.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Air Force.

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The enemy launched attacks using Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of UAVs from the following directions:

Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation;

Hvardiiske – Temporarily Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

About 60 of them are "shaheds."

Air defense operations

The air attack was repelled by the Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial vehicle units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 74 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Twenty attack UAVs were recorded striking 15 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 11 locations.

Watch more: Fighter from mobile fire group shot down "Shahed" with M2 Browning machine gun during attack by Russian drones