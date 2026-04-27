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News Shelling of Ukrzaliznytsia facilities Attack of drones on Poltava region
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Ruscists launched drone attack on Poltava region: railway infrastructure facility was hit

Shahed over Poltava region

On the afternoon of April 27, 2026, Russian forces launched an attack on the Poltava region using strike drones.

This was reported on Telegram by Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Initial details

Specifically, it is reported that an enemy UAV attacked the premises of a railway infrastructure facility in the Poltava district.

No reports of injuries have been received by emergency services at this time. Further details are being confirmed.

Read more: Russia attacked the railway: drones hit locomotives, one person died

"The air raid alert is still in effect. Stay in safe places," the regional governor emphasized.

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shoot out (17046) Shahed (1360) Poltava region (329) Poltavskyy district (61)
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