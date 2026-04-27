Ruscists launched drone attack on Poltava region: railway infrastructure facility was hit

On the afternoon of April 27, 2026, Russian forces launched an attack on the Poltava region using strike drones.

This was reported on Telegram by Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Initial details

Specifically, it is reported that an enemy UAV attacked the premises of a railway infrastructure facility in the Poltava district.

No reports of injuries have been received by emergency services at this time. Further details are being confirmed.

Read more: Russia attacked the railway: drones hit locomotives, one person died

"The air raid alert is still in effect. Stay in safe places," the regional governor emphasized.