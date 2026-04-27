No evidence of extortion or sending soldiers to zero line for disagreeing with command found in 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, - response to inquiry. DOCUMENT

The 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade said no evidence of systematic forced fundraising had been found.

This is stated in a response to Censor.NET’s inquiry.

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What is known?

It is also known that scheduled inspections and relevant audits of procurement and the supply of material support were carried out.

"No violations were found based on their results," the brigade said.

Breaches of service discipline

"No confirmed facts were found of soldiers being sent to the zero line if they disagreed with the command. Brigade servicemen hold the forward edge of the front line to reinforce positions in the event of a difficult operational-tactical situation.

As soon as the brigade command became aware of the beating of a serviceman, the brigade command initiated an internal investigation, and the relevant documents were handed over to law enforcement agencies," the brigade said.

Since 4 April 2026, representatives of the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces have been conducting an inspection, which is still ongoing:

"All issues subject to inspection have not been proven, but during the commission’s work we provide all necessary requested information and fully cooperate with the officials. The deadline for completing the inspection specified in the order is 4 May 2026."

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Proceedings

"There are no criminal proceedings concerning the brigade’s support processes and service activities. There are proceedings concerning individuals who were subject to internal inspections initiated by the brigade command. Law enforcement agencies are currently conducting pre-trial investigations, the results of which will either establish or refute the guilt of the suspects," the brigade explained.

Detention of Deputy Commander Maksym Bobrovskyi

The brigade said the pre-trial investigation was ongoing, and Bobrovskyi’s guilt had been neither refuted nor confirmed.

"There is no court ruling on suspending him from duty; a person has been appointed to temporarily perform the duties of deputy brigade commander. The brigade command is also taking measures to prevent similar situations in the future. Relevant work is being carried out with all officials: they are being informed of the consequences of committing criminal offenses.

At the same time, in order to prevent the spread of evaluative claims and judgments, we emphasize that the principle of presumption of innocence applies under the Constitution of Ukraine and criminal procedure law. Any final conclusions regarding a person’s guilt are possible only after a comprehensive investigation is completed and the relevant court ruling enters into force," the brigade added.





Read more: Extortion, non-transparent procurement and pressure on servicemen: scandal over possible abuses in 58th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade

Background

Earlier, MP Mariana Bezuhla published a post setting out a series of serious allegations about the situation inside the 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade.

It is known that Bobrovskyi, deputy commander of the 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, has been served with a notice of suspicion of receiving an undue benefit for influencing a decision.

He was remanded in custody with bail set at nearly UAH 1 million.

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