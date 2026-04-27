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Occupiers attack Ukraine with strike drones, - Air Force (updated)
Russian forces continue to attack Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of Monday, 27 April.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukraine’s Air Force.
Movement of enemy drones
At 6:19 p.m., a group of UAVs was reported near Okhtyrka in Sumy region, heading toward Poltava region.
At 6:52 p.m., UAVs were reported heading for Poltava from the north.
At 7:45 p.m., UAVs were reported moving toward Mykolaiv from the west.
Updated information
At 9:23 p.m., guided aerial bombs were reported heading toward Sumy region.
Stay in safe places during air raid alerts!
- Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had launched 1,900 drones and dozens of missiles at Ukraine over the past week.
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