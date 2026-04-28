Ruscists attacked Kryvyi Rih: one man killed, five injured (updated). PHOTO

During the night and early morning of 28 April, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region using strike UAVs.

This was reported by the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, according to Censor.NET.

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What are the consequences?

According to him, the night-time attack damaged an infrastructure facility, with no casualties reported. The consequences of the morning attack are being clarified – preliminarily, there were also no casualties.

Later, Vilkul reported a new enemy strike on an infrastructure facility.

"At present, unfortunately, one man has been killed and one wounded," he clarified.

No further information is available at this time.

Updated information

According to Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Regional Military Administration, one person was killed and five were wounded as a result of the enemy attack.

The enemy launched several strikes. Infrastructure was damaged.

"A 40-year-old man was killed. Five other men—aged 31, 32, 41, 45, and 57—were wounded. Medical personnel are providing the victims with all necessary assistance," the regional head clarified.

See more: Night in Dnipropetrovsk region: 4 districts under Russian attack, one person killed, others injured

Night in Dnipropetrovsk region

According to the Regional Military Administration, the enemy attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times using drones and artillery.

In the Nikopol district, strikes hit the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrivka, Pokrovsk and Chervonohryhorivka. Private homes and a outbuilding were damaged. A man was injured. He was hospitalised in a condition of moderate severity.

In the Kryvyi Rih district, Kryvyi Rih itself and the Zelenodolsk community were hit. A fire broke out. Infrastructure, private homes and a lorry were damaged.

Read more: Russians struck two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: six people were injured, including two children