Since 2022, range of strikes against Russia has increased more than 2.5-fold, - Ministry of Defense

In 2022, Ukrainian forces successfully struck an enemy military target approximately 630 km away. By 2026, the Defense Forces were already striking Russian targets at a distance of about 1,750 km using long-range weapons.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense’s press service, according to Censor.NET.

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2022

In December 2022, the Defense Forces attacked the Engels-2 airbase in the Saratov region.

"To strike this strategic target, Ukrainian deep-strike capabilities covered a distance of approximately 650 km—a record distance during the first year of the full-scale invasion," the Ministry of Defense noted.

At the same time, the Dyagilevo airbase in the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation (500–600 km) was struck.

Read more: SSU drones attacked "Gorky" oil depot in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia, - sources

2024

On April 2, a factory producing "shaheds" in the "Alabuga" Special Economic Zone (1,200 km away) was successfully struck, and on May 9, the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refinery (1,500 km away) was hit.

The Ministry of Defense noted that that year, Ukraine began transitioning to systematic long-range strikes against Russian targets.

Read more: Drones attacked Yaroslavl oil refinery, - media. VIDEO

2026

In February 2026, units of the Security Service of Ukraine and other components of the Defense Forces struck the Ukhta Oil Refinery in the Komi Republic. This facility is located approximately 1,750 km from the state border.

"In 2026, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to systematically strike both in the immediate and deep rear to force the aggressor to make peace. In particular, in Ufa, at a distance of about 1,400 km, the Bashneft-Novoyl and Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim refineries were struck," the ministry noted.

In March alone, five strategic plants and 10 oil refining facilities in Russia were struck.

Read more: Oil refinery in Tuapse and Russian radar station in occupied Crimea struck by Defense Forces, - General Staff