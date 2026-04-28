Servant of the People has publicly criticized Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, accusing him of failing reforms in the gambling sector and alleging possible corruption schemes that are said to be costing the state billions.

Danylo Hetmantsev, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy (Servant of the People), wrote this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

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Hetmantsev’s reaction

"My friend, progressive reformer Misha Fedorov was suddenly defended by well-known journalist Tetiana Nikolaienko, who explained to people the conflict between me and Fedorov by saying that ‘the structures created in the gambling sector by Hetmantsev were found ineffective and replaced with Fedorov’s effective structures,’" he said.

At the same time, he refers to Fedorov as a "fighter for efficiency" in quotation marks and advises the journalist to "learn the basics" and familiarize herself with his own position.

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Accusations against Fedorov

"I am ready to provide facts and help present a balanced position. In particular, taking into account that, under a Cabinet of Ministers order dating back to 2022, gambling in all its forms is overseen not by Hetmantsev, but by the effective reformer Misha, whose achievements, apart from handing out licenses to monopoly lottery operators through a fake competition, avoiding gambling limits, selling a ‘protection from fines’ package to gambling operators, and successfully sabotaging the introduction of the State Online Monitoring System for four years in the interests of gambling operators, include the creation of an organized group, far larger in scale than the notorious Mindichgate, headed by his avatars Borniakov and Novikov, which only those who truly have neither eyes nor ears do not know about," the MP claimed.

According to him, this group managed to organize the unhindered operation of the illegal gambling market, which, together with the absence of the State Online Monitoring System and the scheme of effective settlements through Sense Bank, costs the state more than UAH 20 billion annually.

"The very hryvnias that the ineffective Hetmantsev is trying to scrape together penny by penny to fund the army, for whose welfare and defense capability the reformer is now responsible. But from this point of view, yes, reformer Fedorov has proven effective.

The efficiency of him and his young team of thieves has been highly assessed by the Prosecutor General’s Office, which has already opened three criminal cases over the facts of criminal activity. At the same time, God forbid, I do not question the very fact of Fedorov’s efficiency. But his efficiency is called cunning, a special quality that allows him and his crooks, while doing the same thing as the notorious Mindich and shamelessly failing the areas of work entrusted to them, to draw public admiration and applause instead of inevitable criminal qualification.

But this is temporary. Because this prince, who has an unrestrained desire to become king, is naked," Hetmantsev continued.

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"And the gambling sector, the derailed E-Excise, the situation with forced mobilization, eYasla and even the divorce reform in Diia, as well as many other things, are evidence of this. I am convinced, Tetiana, that you already know this from the example of the Defense Ministry as well, from which I hear many interesting stories about efficiency, but I do not comment on them because I am used to commenting only on areas in which I am an expert," he told the Censor.NET journalist.



