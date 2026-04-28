Occupiers attack Ukraine with strike drones, Air Force says (updated)

On Tuesday, April 28, Russian forces continue to attack Ukraine with strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

At 5:08 p.m. – guided bomb launches toward Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

At 7:48 p.m. – UAVs in the north of Kharkiv region, heading south.

Updated information

At 9:23 p.m. – a group of UAVs in the Black Sea, heading toward Odesa region (Ovidiopol/Chornomorsk).

At 9:27 p.m. – enemy tactical aviation activity in the southeastern direction. Threat of aerial weapons being used against frontline regions.

At 9:28 p.m. – guided bomb launches in Zaporizhzhia region.

At 9:37 p.m. – a group of UAVs heading toward Odesa region (Pivdenne) from the sea.

At 9:37 p.m. – guided bomb launches toward Sumy region.

Updated information

At 10:31 p.m. – the Air Force reports:

Odesa region: UAVs heading toward Krasnopilka.

Kharkiv region: UAVs heading toward Bohodukhiv.

Dnipropetrovsk region: UAVs near the settlements of Mezhova, Shakhtarske and Pokrovske.

Updated information

At 10:43 p.m. – Zaporizhzhia: UAVs over the city, heading north.

At 10:45 p.m. – Chernihiv region: UAVs heading toward Kyiv region (Brovarskyi district).

Stay in safe places during the air raid alert!

Earlier, we reported that five civilians were injured in Russian attacks in Kherson region throughout the day.

Watch more: Drone operators from "Wings of OMEGA" special unit shot down five "Shaheds" and "Gerbera" during night-time attack on Odesa region. VIDEO