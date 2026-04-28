Spain calls on Russia to return abducted Ukrainian children

A conference dedicated to the return of Ukrainian children illegally taken to Russia was held in the Spanish Senate.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a statement by the Spanish Senate. The event was hosted by Pedro Rollán Ojeda, president of the upper house of parliament.

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During the conference, participants discussed the scale of the deportation of Ukrainian children and international efforts to bring them back. Ukrainians who had previously been returned from Russian territory took part in the event.

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Testimonies of victims and an appeal to the world

Ivan Matkovskyi and Ivan Sarancha spoke at the conference. They described their own experience of forced removal and staying in Russia. Their stories became one of the key moments of the event.

After their speeches, the president of the Senate called on the international community to stand united in support of Ukraine.

"If Ukraine does not hold out, which will not happen, the consequences could be disastrous for our democratic systems and the future of the next generations," Pedro Rollán Ojeda stressed.

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Return of children and international support

The Spanish official emphasized that every possible effort must be made to return more than 20,000 Ukrainian children who were illegally taken away.

He called Russia’s actions "the most abhorrent act" and urged states that support democracy and international law to continue helping Ukraine.

It is also reported that a meeting of the international coalition dealing with the return of Ukrainian children will take place in Brussels soon.

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