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42-year-old Australian citizen jumps from observation deck of Lviv City Hall

Australian citizen dies after jumping from Lviv City Hall tower

Today, April 28, an incident was recorded at the City Hall tower in Lviv, resulting in the death of a foreign citizen.

As Censor.NET reports, this is stated in a message from the Lviv City Council.

Read more: Body of baby was found in bag in park in Lviv, — police

Circumstances of the incident at the City Hall tower

According to city authorities, at about 8:25 p.m., a 42-year-old Australian citizen independently climbed to the observation deck of the City Hall tower in Lviv. After that, he jumped down.

Law enforcement officers are working at the scene, interviewing witnesses and establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

"The mayor's office reported that a suicide note was found on the observation deck. In it, the foreigner apologized for the resulting mess and urged not to blame anyone for what he had done," the statement reads.

  • Earlier, it was reported that a young man jumped from the roof of the destroyed building of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration: police are investigating the suicide.

Read more: Body of police officer with gunshot wound found in forest in Chernihiv, preliminary reports indicate suicide – police

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foreigners (80) Lviv (347) suicide_ (175) Lviv region (365) Lvivskyy district (110)
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