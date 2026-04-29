Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,328,820 personnel (+1,180 in past 24 hours), 11,894 tanks, 40,825 artillery systems, and 24,486 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,328,820 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to April 29, 2026, are estimated to be:

personnel - approximately 1,328,820 (+1,180) people

tanks - 11,894 (+2) units

armored fighting vehicles - 24,486 (+3) units

artillery systems - 40,825 (+54) units

MLRS – 1,755 (+0) units

air defense systems – 1,356 (+2) units

aircraft – 435 (+0) units

helicopters – 350 (+0) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 262,033 (+1,775) units

cruise missiles – 4,579 (+0) units

ships/boats – 33 (+0) units

submarines - 2 (+0) units

vehicles and tankers - 92,231 (+245) units

special equipment - 4,146 (+5) units

Watch more: Border guards from the "Hart" brigade repelled enemy breakthrough attempts in Kharkiv region and eliminated 34 occupiers. VIDEO

Watch more: Pilots of Skif Brigade destroy artillery ammunition depot and strike occupiers in drainage pipe. VIDEO

"The data is being updated", - the General Staff added.