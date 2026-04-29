ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11680 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
3 554 12

Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,328,820 personnel (+1,180 in past 24 hours), 11,894 tanks, 40,825 artillery systems, and 24,486 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian losses on the front lines

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,328,820 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to April 29, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel - approximately 1,328,820 (+1,180) people

  • tanks - 11,894 (+2) units

  • armored fighting vehicles - 24,486 (+3) units

  • artillery systems - 40,825 (+54) units

  • MLRS – 1,755 (+0) units

  • air defense systems – 1,356 (+2) units

  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units

  • helicopters – 350 (+0) units

  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 262,033 (+1,775) units

  • cruise missiles – 4,579 (+0) units

  • ships/boats – 33 (+0) units

  • submarines - 2 (+0) units

  • vehicles and tankers - 92,231 (+245) units

  • special equipment - 4,146 (+5) units

Watch more: Border guards from the "Hart" brigade repelled enemy breakthrough attempts in Kharkiv region and eliminated 34 occupiers. VIDEO

ліквідація рф

Watch more: Pilots of Skif Brigade destroy artillery ammunition depot and strike occupiers in drainage pipe. VIDEO

"The data is being updated", - the General Staff added.

Author: 

Russian Army (11723) liquidation (3033) war in Ukraine (4823)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 