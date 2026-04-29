Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,328,820 personnel (+1,180 in past 24 hours), 11,894 tanks, 40,825 artillery systems, and 24,486 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,328,820 Russian invaders.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Losses of the Russian army
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to April 29, 2026, are estimated to be:
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personnel - approximately 1,328,820 (+1,180) people
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tanks - 11,894 (+2) units
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armored fighting vehicles - 24,486 (+3) units
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artillery systems - 40,825 (+54) units
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MLRS – 1,755 (+0) units
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air defense systems – 1,356 (+2) units
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aircraft – 435 (+0) units
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helicopters – 350 (+0) units
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UAVs of operational and tactical level – 262,033 (+1,775) units
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cruise missiles – 4,579 (+0) units
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ships/boats – 33 (+0) units
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submarines - 2 (+0) units
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vehicles and tankers - 92,231 (+245) units
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special equipment - 4,146 (+5) units
"The data is being updated", - the General Staff added.
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