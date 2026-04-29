Charles III gave wonderful speech to Congress. I was very jealous, - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said he felt "intense envy" after British King Charles III addressed the U.S. Congress.

The U.S. president's statement was reported by Politico, according to Censor.NET, citing "European Pravda."

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What did Trump say about the king’s speech?

As noted, this remark was made as Trump and his wife Melania greeted Charles III and his wife Camilla outside the White House entrance.

See more: Charles III arrives in US on state visit: Ukraine also on agenda. PHOTOS

Trump and Charles shook hands, while the First Lady and the Queen kissed each other on both cheeks.

Then the Trumps and members of the royal family stood up for a photo, and Trump quickly turned back to the King to speak quietly with him.

The president pointed at him and said, loud enough for the media to hear, "He gave a wonderful speech. I was very jealous."

They posed for a few seconds, continuing to talk during the photo session, and then went inside.

Read more: Charles III played decisive role in encouraging Trump to help Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

What preceded it?

It was previously reported that Charles III called on the U.S. Congress to support Ukraine.