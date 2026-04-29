Mayor of Berehove to Magyar: There is no discrimination against Hungarians in Ukraine

In Ukraine, particularly in Zakarpattia, there are no restrictions whatsoever on the Hungarian national community. The Hungarian community, like other national minorities, receives state support at various levels.

This was stated by Berehove Mayor Zoltan Babiak during a meeting with the winner of the Hungarian parliamentary elections, Peter Magyar, in Budapest, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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Meeting in Budapest and Discussion of Projects

"I met with Péter Magyar in Budapest. We discussed projects important to the Berehove community and opportunities for cooperation with European partners," Babiak said.

In particular, they discussed support for the project to build a modern rehabilitation center in Berehove, the completion of the sorting plant in the village of Yanoshi, as well as the construction of a bypass road around Berehove, a project of strategic importance for the community.

Read more: Magyar proposes meeting with Zelenskyy in Berehove, Transcarpathia

Position on the rights of the Hungarian community in Ukraine

During his meeting with Magyar, Babiak also noted that in Ukraine, the Hungarian community, along with other national communities, receives support from the state at all levels.

"There is no question of any infringement of the rights of the national community, as these issues have been regulated by the state and implemented in practice. Systematic work and dialogue are ongoing at all levels regarding specific issues affecting the Hungarian community that require resolution. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally oversees these matters, as evidenced by his repeated meetings with the community," said Babiak.

State support and infrastructure development in Zakarpattia

The mayor of Berehove added that significant resources have been invested in rebuilding infrastructure in the communities where Hungarians live in Zakarpattia. In particular, a new wing of the Berehove District Hospital has been built, along with new roads, border crossing points, and much more.

"Education and culture are funded from the state and local budgets, which makes it possible to provide all educational services required by law, including for the Hungarian national community. Representatives of the Hungarian national community hold leadership positions in state authorities and local self-government," he added.

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The mayor of Berehove noted that Ukraine has enacted important legislation that now ensures the rights of Ukrainian Hungarians are upheld in education, culture, daily life, and other areas of community life.