"Servant of People" MP Shevchenko to face trial over laundering of over 9 million hryvnias, — NABU

People's Deputy Yevhen Shevchenko, who was previously a member of the "Servant of the People" faction, will stand trial on charges of laundering illicitly obtained funds.

This was reported by the NABU press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The elected official promised representatives of a private company that, in exchange for a certain sum, he would help them obtain a permit for the cross-border transport of mineral fertilizers. The money was transferred to the account of the lawmaker’s relative, but the lawmaker himself took no action on behalf of the company."

To conceal the illegal origin of the funds, the member of parliament devised a scheme to launder them.

"14.5 million hryvnias were transferred to a law firm owned by a relative as payment for 'legal services.' Part of these funds, over 9 million hryvnias, was transferred to another account and used to purchase two vehicles: a BMW X5 M (F95) and a Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG," the statement reads.

According to the NABU, the MP began to use them openly, pretending that the cars had been purchased with legitimate income from business activities.

Read more: Head of SSU department in Poltava region and subordinate exposed for $110,000 bribe, - NABU

Shevchenko's Cases