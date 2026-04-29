Ukraine recognises education in occupied territories: Ministry of Education and Science has approved new procedures for schoolchildren from temporarily occupied territories

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, by Order No. 338 of February 23, 2026, approved the "Procedure for Recognizing the Learning Outcomes of Individuals Who Resided in the Temporarily Occupied Territory of Ukraine at the Levels of Complete General Secondary Education."

This was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, according to Censor.NET.

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The document establishes a clear mechanism under which Ukrainian schools will be able to recognize academic achievements obtained in the temporarily occupied territories.

Who is affected by the new procedure

This refers to individuals who have lived or are currently living in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and intend to continue their studies or obtain a Ukrainian-style educational credential.

This procedure applies regardless of the person’s current location, with the exception of the territory of the aggressor state and countries against which Ukraine has imposed sectoral sanctions.

What documents are required

To verify their educational background, an individual must submit: an application, an educational declaration, and, if available, any additional documents or materials confirming their educational history.

Applications will be reviewed by designated educational institutions or their branches, which will act as authorized bodies. It is these schools that will make decisions regarding the recognition of academic credits.

Read more: Ukraine sets mandatory English proficiency levels for civil servants and educators – MES

How the assessment will take place

The procedure provides that some courses may be transferred based on an educational declaration without additional testing.

At the same time, annual assessments remain mandatory for subjects in the Ukrainian studies component—these are courses specified in a separate curriculum for students from temporarily occupied territories.

Grades in other subjects may be either recorded as "passed" or graded on a 12-point scale if a full assessment is conducted in accordance with the law.

Procedure format

Assessments and all necessary procedures can be conducted according to a set schedule, including remotely. This allows students to take assessments without having to be physically present at school.

Once all stages have been completed, educational institutions will be authorized to issue the corresponding Ukrainian-style educational documents.

The new procedure effectively establishes a unified system for integrating students from temporarily occupied territories into the Ukrainian educational system. It allows for the recognition of their prior learning, minimizes academic setbacks, and ensures access to further education.