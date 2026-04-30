Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down 172 enemy drones out of 206, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of April 30, Russia launched a combined attack using a ballistic missile and more than 200 UAVs. Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed or suppressed 172 drones.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Launches of Iskander-M missiles have been detected from the Rostov region. UAVs attacked Ukraine from:

Kursk, Bryansk, Shatalovo, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation;

TOT Hvardiiske – TOT Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Air Defense Operations

The air attack was repelled by the Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned aerial vehicle units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 172 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, west, and east of the country.

Ballistic missile strike and 32 attack UAVs were detected at 22 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 9 locations.

"The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Please follow safety guidelines," the Air Force emphasized.

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