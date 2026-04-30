Navy struck Russian boats "Sobol" and "Grachonok", which were guarding Kerch Bridge. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Navy has launched a successful strike against the security forces guarding a facility of strategic importance to the occupiers. According to Censor.NET, two Russian patrol boats directly involved in providing cover for the Kerch Bridge were hit during the night.

According to preliminary data, the following were hit:

Russian FSB Project 12200 patrol boat "Sobol";

Project 21980 anti-sabotage boat "Grachonok".

As a result of the attack, the enemy suffered both fatalities and casualties among the personnel on board the vessels. Both vessels were carrying out tasks to secure the waterway and counter Ukrainian weapons systems.

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