Ukraine received unique mobile F-16 simulators, - Fedorov

With the support of international partners, Ukraine has received mobile simulators for F-16 fighter jets, which are expected to significantly improve pilot training and enhance their effectiveness in combat situations.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

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What is known about the new exercise machines

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov stated that the new systems complement the existing stationary simulators. According to him, there are few such mobile systems in the world due to their high cost.

They have been developed specifically to meet Ukrainian requirements and take into account the country’s geographical features, allowing for the most accurate simulation of real combat conditions.

Read: F-16 fighter jets from Norway will soon be deployed in Ukraine

How will this affect pilot training?

The main advantage of the new simulators is the ability to train continuously. Pilots can practice complex scenarios even before carrying out actual combat missions.

Specifically, this involves training in reaction speed, decision-making, situational awareness in aerial combat, and the execution of specific missions in a simulated environment.

Read more on Censor.NET: Czech Republic to begin training Ukrainian F-16 pilots, says Prime Minister Fiala

Why is this important for the front lines?

The mobility of these systems allows them to be quickly relocated to safe areas, which is critical given the ongoing attacks from Russia. It also helps reduce the time between training and the actual deployment of pilots in combat conditions.

According to the minister, the introduction of such simulators marks a de facto transition to NATO standards in pilot training, and also helps preserve the service life of the aircraft themselves and enhance the effectiveness of Ukraine’s air defense.