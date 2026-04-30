SSU drones attacked oil refinery in Perm: "Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez" was hit. VIDEO&PHOTOS

For the second day in a row, drones from the "Alpha" Special Operations Center have struck infrastructure at one of Russia's key oil refineries in Perm, located more than 1,500 km from the border.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press center.

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"Today, 'bavovna' is raging at the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez refinery, located more than 1,500 km from Ukraine," the statement reads.

According to preliminary information, the AVT-4 unit—a key component of the refinery’s primary oil processing—has been damaged at oil refinery. The strike caused the vacuum and atmospheric distillation columns to catch fire. Their damage effectively puts the unit out of commission.











Other Strikes by the SSU

The SSU also struck the "Perm" linear production and dispatch station again today, which supplies oil to the "Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez" refinery. Security Service drones had already targeted this station yesterday. New fires broke out there today.

Read more: Oil refinery in Orsk, Russia, has been attacked: "F#cking hell, not again! I need to quit this job!". VIDEO+PHOTO

"The enemy must realize one simple thing: it no longer has a 'safe rear.' Distance no longer guarantees protection—every region where enterprises are working to support the war against Ukraine is within reach. The SSU has already demonstrated its ability to carry out successful strikes over long distances and will continue to systematically target such facilities," the statement reads.

"Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez" Oil Refinery: what is known

It is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia, owned by the oil company Lukoil.

processes approximately 12–13 million tons of crude oil per year;

engages in deep refining (i.e., produces a large amount of fuel from each ton of crude oil).

It operates as an integrated oil refinery and gas processing facility.

Watch more: Russian firefighters helplessly watch column of smoke and fire at "Lukoil" oil depot in Perm: "F#ck, one tank has burst! In short – we’re f#cked!". VIDEO