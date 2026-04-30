Decision on "ceasefire" must be made by Putin himself: he has not yet made up his mind, - Peskov
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has not yet decided on the duration of the announced "ceasefire" for May 9, no decision has been made as of yet.
According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, this was stated by the Russian dictator’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov.
"Putin will determine the dates of the ceasefire for Victory Day, no decision has been made yet," Peskov said.
He also added that Moscow has reportedly not yet heard Ukraine’s response to the expressed willingness to declare a "ceasefire."
Background
On April 29, Russian dictator Putin held a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump that lasted more than an hour and a half. The dictator’s aide, Ushakov, stated that during the conversation, Putin allegedly told Trump of his readiness to declare a "ceasefire" in the war against Ukraine for the period of Victory Day (May 9 in Russia), and Trump allegedly supported this.
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