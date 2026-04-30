Russia attacks Ukraine with attack drones, Air Force says (updated)

Russia continued attacking Ukraine with attack drones on the evening of 30 April.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Movement of enemy drones

At 6:09 p.m. — Enemy tactical aviation activity was reported in the eastern direction. There is a threat of aerial weapons being used against front-line regions.

At 7:41 p.m. — Mykolaiv: UAV heading toward the city from the south.

Updated information

At 8:18 p.m. — UAV group in Kharkiv Oblast, passing Bohodukhiv, heading south.

Updated information

At 9:07 p.m. — Guided aerial bombs launched toward Sumy Oblast.

At 9:14 p.m. — Guided aerial bombs launched toward Donetsk Oblast.

Updated information

At 9:56 p.m. — UAV north of Pavlohrad, moving toward Dnipro.

At 9:57 p.m. — Enemy UAVs in the area of Ochakiv, moving toward Mykolaiv.

At 9:59 p.m. — Guided aerial bombs launched toward Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Stay in safe places during the air raid alert!

Read more: Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast nearly 50 times: one person killed, 22 injured