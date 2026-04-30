8,000 Octopus interceptor drones contracted for Defense Forces – Fedorov

Drone Industry

The Ministry of Defense is purchasing 8,000 Octopus interceptor drones for the Defense Forces to strengthen air defense and increase the number of interceptions.

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported this, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"We are scaling the production of effective solutions that have already delivered results on the battlefield. One such tool is Octopus. It is a Shahed interceptor with automatic homing, developed within the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement said.

Octopus production

Fedorov said 29 Ukrainian companies that have received licenses, as well as the British government, have already joined production. Four manufacturers have signed state supply contracts.

According to the minister, this approach makes it possible to quickly scale the technology and provide the Defense Forces with the solutions they need.

Read more: 170 of more than 300 Air Force drone interceptor crews failed to shoot down single Shahed in year – Yelizarov

"This became possible thanks to a government decision that opened the transfer of military technologies to Ukrainian manufacturers. Nothing like this existed before. The state has systematically opened military technologies for scaling through Ukraine’s defense industry while retaining ownership rights," Fedorov said.

Octopus effectiveness

Octopus has already proven its effectiveness in combat conditions, the report said:

destroys targets day and night;

operates under the influence of electronic warfare;

is effective at low altitudes.

Read more: Finland announces participation in "drone coalition"

Full cycle

Fedorov stressed that the Ministry of Defense provides the full scaling cycle, from technology transfer to procurement and delivery to the troops. This makes it possible to rapidly increase production and cover the needs of the front. At the same time, it develops Ukraine’s defense industry and serves as an example of an effective public-private partnership, with combat technologies quickly scaled into serial production.

Background

The defense ministries of Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed a licensing agreement for the production of the Ukrainian Octopus interceptor drone.

It was reported earlier that starting in February, Ukraine and the United Kingdom would reach monthly production of 1,000 Octopus interceptor drones.