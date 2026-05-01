EU suspends funding to Serbia due to problems with judicial system

The European Union has suspended financial aid to Serbia due to concerns about the state of the judiciary and democratic reforms in the country.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, during the conference.

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"We have suspended all payments because we are once again seeing a regression in the justice system. Until this is rectified, the country will not be able to receive financial support," she emphasized.

What is known?

Serbia is not a member of the EU, but, having begun accession negotiations in 2014, it is eligible for funds and grants that will help it advance legal reforms. The decision to suspend payments will further complicate the so-called EU enlargement process.

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Serbia's accession to the EU

Serbia was granted candidate status in 2012. Accession negotiations have been officially underway since 2014. The EU regularly criticizes Belgrade for issues related to judicial independence, media freedom, and democratic standards.

Normalizing relations with Kosovo remains a key condition for further progress.

Serbia has not yet fully aligned itself with the EU’s sanctions policy toward Russia, raising doubts about its geopolitical course.

Serbia is formally moving toward the EU, but the process is being slowed down: