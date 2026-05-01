"Kyiv-Uzhhorod" train derailed after colliding with mobile crane: locomotive driver and crane operator killed. PHOTO (updated)

An accident has occurred at a level crossing in the Lviv region: the driver of a mobile crane ignored the warning signals and collided with a train. The train driver was killed in the tragedy, and two other people suffered serious injuries.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia.

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Accident at a level crossing

"In the Lviv region, a mobile crane driver drove onto the level crossing despite the warning signals and collided with a train. Our train driver died at the scene," the statement reads.

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UPDATE

"The driver of a crane truck who drove onto a railroad crossing in the Lviv region died on the way to the hospital.

Due to traffic violations, this accident has already claimed two lives.

We urge everyone to follow the rules at railroad crossings! No ‘I’ll make it’ or ‘I’ll just slip through.’ A railroad crossing is no place for experiments. Respect other people’s lives," emphasized "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Casualties

The assistant driver is in hospital with serious injuries.

The crane driver has also been hospitalised. No passengers were injured.

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As noted by the agency, the deceased driver was a veteran who had returned from the front and resumed work.

"We urge all drivers: follow the rules at level crossings. It is a matter of life and death," the company emphasised.