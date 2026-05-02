Change of power in Russia is possible only from within, - Volker

Despite a certain decline in support, the Russian Federation’s authoritarian system remains stable, and real change is possible only through the country’s internal elites.

According to Censor.NET, Kurt Volker, the former U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine, stated this in an interview with Ukrinform.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Unfortunately, Putin has successfully built a very strong authoritarian apparatus. Therefore, even despite the discontent in Russia, I’m not sure this will lead to any changes. He will simply continue to shift the narrative, carry on with repression against the people, and control the media. The only thing that could really influence him is if the Russian elites, security forces, intelligence agencies, or state-owned enterprises start acting against him. But I don’t consider that a very likely scenario," Volker noted.

In the longer term, the situation may change, as the Kremlin’s current policies are gradually weakening Russia financially, militarily, and politically.

"However, there is currently no mechanism through which people inside Russia could counter this. We’ll have to see if anything emerges in the future," Volker emphasized.

Read more: Easing US oil sanctions against Russia is mistake, - Volker

What happened before?

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may have identified mysterious "new threats" to his regime from within his own ranks, prompting him to sign a decree that effectively gave the Russian army control over the country's National Guard, the Rosgvardia.