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Easing US oil sanctions against Russia is mistake, - Volker

The US made a mistake by easing sanctions against Russia

Former U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker believes that easing oil sanctions could temporarily strengthen Russia’s economic capabilities.

According to Censor.NET, he stated this in an interview with Ukrinform.

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"First and foremost, I believe that easing oil sanctions against Russia is the wrong decision. It’s a mistake because it will have almost no impact on global oil prices, if any at all. Instead, it will give Putin more resources and, as a result, encourage him to prolong his war against Ukraine. So I believe that in this sense, it is a mistake. In the long term, it won’t matter much. However, in the short term, it will. In the long run, I think oil prices will go down again, and that will have a much stronger impact on Putin," Volker emphasized.

He stated that Ukraine’s strikes on Russian export terminals deep within Russian territory are aimed at reducing Moscow’s ability to export oil and are already having a noticeable economic impact.

In his view, a combination of several factors—Ukrainian attacks on infrastructure, falling global prices for oil, and a decline in shipment volumes—effectively offsets the impact of Washington’s individual decisions regarding Russian energy exports.

The official clarified that the current position of the U.S. does not call for a complete easing of sanctions. The discussion concerns only permission to sell Russian oil that is already at sea, not an expansion of exports in general.

"That is why I hope this decision will remain limited to this specific scope and will be in effect for only a short period," the diplomat stated.

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Read more: US ends exemptions for Russian and Iranian oil, - Bessent

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