Specific activity has been recorded along sections of border on Belarusian side, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO
The day before, rather unusual activity was observed along the Ukrainian-Belarusian border – on the Belarusian side.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this in an address, according to Censor.NET.
Activity from the Belarusian side
"We are closely monitoring everything, keeping everything under control, and, if necessary, we will respond. Ukraine is ready to defend its people and its sovereignty, and everyone who is being drawn into any aggressive activity against Ukraine must understand this," Zelenskyy said.
New sanctions are being prepared
Furthermore, according to the head of state, Ukraine is preparing new sanctions – several packages of sanctions – for today and the near future.
"We are continuing our work with partners – in Europe, the Middle East, the Gulf, and other parts of the world – with everyone capable of strengthening Ukraine’s air defence and providing Ukraine with greater economic strength. We expect significant results from the negotiations in May," he concluded.
What preceded
- On 29 April, Ukraine introduced new sanctions against Russian entities involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children, and
- against vessels of the Russian ‘shadow fleet’.
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