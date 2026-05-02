51 clashes have been recorded on front line, with Pokrovsk sector remaining most active, — General Staff

Since the start of the day, the aggressor has launched 51 attacks along the front line.

This is mentioned in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's report on the situation at the front as of May 2, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian attacks on Ukraine

The aggressor is shelling border areas.

Today, the following areas in the Sumy region were affected: Sopych, Korenok, Bezsalivka, Tovstodubove, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Volfyne, Neskuchne, Hirky, Chervonyi Pakhar, Budky, Havrylova Sloboda, and Prohres.

In the Chernihiv region — Khrinivka, Dibrova, Berylivka.

Vilna Sloboda, Kysla Dubyna, and Pustogorod were hit by airstrikes.

The situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out 62 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions. One enemy assault was recorded.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy has made four attempts to improve its position in the areas of Lyman, Starytsia, Izbytske, and Okhrimivka. One of these attempts is still ongoing.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,332,950 people (+1,240 per day), 11,906 tanks, 41,117 artillery systems, 24,500 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

According to the General Staff, the enemy did not carry out any active operations in the Kupiansk direction.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched three assaults toward Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched an assault on Rai-Oleksandrivka on one occasion.

In the Kramatorsk area, the occupiers launched two attacks toward Malynivka and Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the invaders launched nine attacks targeting the towns of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka. One of these attempts to advance is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have made 18 attempts to push our soldiers out of their positions toward the settlements of Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Muravka, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, and Novopavlivka. One of these attacks is still ongoing.

Read more: General Staff: Enemy attacks 21 times in Pokrovsk direction, with 55 combat engagements recorded across front overall

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched two attacks toward the towns of Oleksandrohrad and Zlahoda.

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, there were eight attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Sviatopetrivka, Staroukrainka, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched a single attack toward Stepnogorsk and carried out airstrikes in the areas around the settlements of Omelnyk, Orikhiv, Yurkivka, Tavriiske, and Komyshuvakha.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy carried out two assaults in the Antonivka area.

In other areas, there have been no significant changes in the situation so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been observed.