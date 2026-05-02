There are personnel issues that need to be resolved – Zelenskyy has announced changes to government structures starting next week
Today, May 2, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy coordinated with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko their positions in negotiations with partners regarding financial support for Ukraine and the implementation of agreements already reached at various levels.
He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
Aid to Ukraine from partners
"It is important that every support package that has been announced be implemented exactly when it is truly needed," the head of state emphasized.
Personnel matters
As noted, they also discussed the timeline for the planned expansion of government agencies: there are personnel issues that need to be resolved.
"We need to continue discussions with lawmakers regarding certain personnel appointments. We have agreed to resolve some of these personnel issues through decisions by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine next week," Zelenskyy concluded.
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