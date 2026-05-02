Peru is investigating Russia’s recruitment of citizens for war

The Peruvian Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into recruiters who lured hundreds of Peruvian citizens into the war against Ukraine under the guise of "well-paid jobs" in Russia.

DW reports this, according to Censor.NET.

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Human trafficking

It is reported that online recruiters have lured hundreds of Peruvian citizens—including former military personnel and police officers—by offering them "well-paid jobs" in Russia. However, according to data released on May 1 by Peruvian investigators, upon arrival in Russia, they were forced to take part in combat operations in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

A statement from the Office of the Attorney General of Peru notes that, in light of this information, an investigation has been launched into suspected cases of "human trafficking" and "human trafficking under aggravating circumstances,"

There have already been fatalities among the Peruvians

Attorney Percy Salinas, who represents the relatives of Peruvians recruited by Russia, reported that 13 men have already been killed in Russia’s war against Ukraine. In addition, approximately 600 people from Peru may have traveled to Russia since October 2025.

According to him, the Peruvians were promised a monthly salary of between $2,000 and $3,000.

Read more: Group of Russian mercenaries from Kenya was eliminated in Kharkiv region, - Defence Intelligence of Ministry of Defence

What the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is saying

For its part, the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that it had contacted the Russian Embassy to request information on the whereabouts of the Peruvians who "decided to serve in the armed forces" of the Russian Federation.

However, in a statement released on April 30, the Russian Embassy in Lima confirmed that some Peruvian citizens had signed contracts to join the Russian armed forces. The press office of the Russian diplomatic mission assured that the Peruvian citizens in question had done so voluntarily and in accordance with the law.