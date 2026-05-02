Zelenskyy has imposed sanctions against former Presidential Office head Bohdan and four other individuals
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed Decree No. 358/2026, thereby enacting a decision by the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine to impose targeted sanctions against five individuals whose actions pose a threat to Ukraine’s national interests, security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.
This was reported by the Office of the President, according to Censor.NET.
Who has been sanctioned
As noted, sanctions have been imposed on:
- Ukrainian lawyer Andrii Bohdan(former head of the President’s Office),
- Ukrainian businessman, associate and partner of sanctioned Viktor Medvedchuk, Bohdan Pukish,
- Russian businessman Alan Kiryukhin, a key manager of the sanctioned payment system A7A5, which is used to circumvent sanctions,
- Russian Olympic sports propaganda officials Stanislav Pozdnyakov and Mikhail Mamiashvili.
Content of the sanctions
The restrictive measures, in particular, include: revocation of Ukrainian state awards, asset freezing, suspension of trade operations, prevention of capital outflows from Ukraine, revocation or suspension of licences and other permits, and a ban on participation in the privatisation and leasing of state property.
Duration of sanctions
The sanctions are imposed for 10 years, with the exception of the indefinite revocation of Ukrainian state awards.
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