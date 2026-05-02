220 out of 227 enemy drones have been destroyed. Attack is ongoing, - Air Force

Throughout the day on May 2, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 227 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), "Gerbera," "Italmas," and other types of drones

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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What is known

It is noted that UAV launches were recorded from the following directions:

Shatalovo, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation,

Hvardiiske – Temporary Occupied Territory of Crimea.

About 135 of the drones launched were "Shaheds".

Air Defense Operations

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"According to preliminary data, as of 6:00 p.m., air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 220 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, center, and west of the country," the statement said.

Seven strike UAVs were recorded striking six locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at five locations.

It is also noted that the attack is ongoing and that enemy UAVs are present in the airspace.