Russian troops are attracting additional reserves for offensive on Pokrovsk agglomeration, - Operation Task Force "East"

The situation in the Pokrovsk sector remains difficult. The enemy continues its offensive to capture the Pokrovsk urban area. Suffering casualties, the enemy is constantly bringing in additional reserves.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Operation Task Force "East" .

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The situation in Pokrovsk

As noted, in Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces are holding their positions on the northern outskirts of the city.

"In the southeastern sector, the enemy is attempting to concentrate heavy equipment, including artillery and tanks. Ukrainian forces are detecting and engaging the enemy’s equipment. Combat operations are also ongoing to detect and destroy enemy command posts and UAV operator positions," the statement said.

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The battles for Hryshyne and Rodynske

The Operation Task Force "East" also reports that the situation is escalating in the area around the settlements of Hryshyne and Rodynske. The enemy is attempting to advance and consolidate its positions. Our units are holding their designated positions, inflicting significant losses on enemy assault groups, blocking supply routes, and destroying enemy vehicles.

Overall, yesterday in the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 26 attacks by the aggressor targeting the settlements of Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Muravka, Molodetske, and Novyi Donbas.

In the group’s area of responsibility, our units are conducting enhanced aerial reconnaissance, laying additional mines along likely enemy advance routes, disrupting enemy logistics, and carrying out search-and-strike operations.

Drone units and artillery are actively engaged.

Read more: Enemy is attempting to advance and establish foothold near Hryshyne and Rodynske, - Operational Command "East"

Russian Federation's losses