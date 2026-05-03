Russian troops are attracting additional reserves for offensive on Pokrovsk agglomeration, - Operation Task Force "East"
The situation in the Pokrovsk sector remains difficult. The enemy continues its offensive to capture the Pokrovsk urban area. Suffering casualties, the enemy is constantly bringing in additional reserves.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Operation Task Force "East" .
The situation in Pokrovsk
As noted, in Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces are holding their positions on the northern outskirts of the city.
"In the southeastern sector, the enemy is attempting to concentrate heavy equipment, including artillery and tanks. Ukrainian forces are detecting and engaging the enemy’s equipment. Combat operations are also ongoing to detect and destroy enemy command posts and UAV operator positions," the statement said.
The battles for Hryshyne and Rodynske
The Operation Task Force "East" also reports that the situation is escalating in the area around the settlements of Hryshyne and Rodynske. The enemy is attempting to advance and consolidate its positions. Our units are holding their designated positions, inflicting significant losses on enemy assault groups, blocking supply routes, and destroying enemy vehicles.
Overall, yesterday in the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 26 attacks by the aggressor targeting the settlements of Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Muravka, Molodetske, and Novyi Donbas.
In the group’s area of responsibility, our units are conducting enhanced aerial reconnaissance, laying additional mines along likely enemy advance routes, disrupting enemy logistics, and carrying out search-and-strike operations.
Drone units and artillery are actively engaged.
Russian Federation's losses
- Our troops are inflicting significant losses on the enemy in terms of personnel and equipment. Overall, according to preliminary data, the occupiers’ losses remain the highest in the area of responsibility of the Operation Task Force "East"—328 invaders over the past 24 hours.
- More than 1,800 UAVs of various types have been destroyed, and 132 other pieces of weaponry and equipment have been hit. Specifically, 2 tanks and 2 multiple-launch rocket systems were damaged, 19 other artillery weapons, 55 vehicles, and 55 pieces of specialized equipment and armored vehicles were destroyed or damaged, and 129 shelters were hit.
- Units of the Operation Task Force "East" are focusing not only on eliminating enemy infantry but also on drone operators. Over the past 24 hours, 83 Russian UAV command posts have been destroyed.
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