There have been 45 clashes on front line since start of day: enemy is most active in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, — General Staff

Since the start of the day on Sunday, May 3, the aggressor has carried out 45 attacks along the front line.

This is stated in the summary from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 4:00 p.m., according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy shelling

The aggressor is shelling border areas. Today, in the Sumy region, the following areas were hit: Iskryskivshchyna, Sopych, Korenok, Neskuchne, Bezsalivka, Prohres, Bachivsk, and Volfyne. Serhiivka and Dibrova were hit in the Chernihiv region. Vilna Sloboda was hit by an airstrike.

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The situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out one airstrike, dropped one aerial bomb, and fired on populated areas and our troops’ positions 43 times.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy made two attempts to improve its position, launching offensive operations toward Lyman and Mitrofanivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy did not carry out any active operations.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched two assaults toward Lyman and Ozerny. One of the battles is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched two assaults in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the invaders carried out 12 attacks in the areas surrounding the towns of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka. One of these attempts to advance is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have attempted 16 times to dislodge our troops from their positions toward the settlements of Dorozhne, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka. Four firefights are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched two attacks in the areas around the settlements of Vorone and Berezove.

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Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, seven attacks took place in the directions of Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Hirkyi, Charivne, and Huliaipole. Three firefights are still ongoing. Vozdvizhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Novomykolaivka, Malyn, Huliaipilske, Lisne, Kopani, Omelnyk, and Yegorivka were subjected to airstrikes.

in the directions of Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Hirkyi, Charivne, and Huliaipole. Three firefights are still ongoing. Vozdvizhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Novomykolaivka, Malyn, Huliaipilske, Lisne, Kopani, Omelnyk, and Yegorivka were subjected to airstrikes. In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched a single attack in the area of Shcherbakiv. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas surrounding the towns of Orikhiv, Odarivka, Zarichne, and Komyshuvakha.

In the Prydniprovskyi region, our troops are repelling an enemy attack in the direction of Antonivka.

In other areas, there have been no significant changes in the situation so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been observed.

"Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire front line and in the rear," the General Staff added.