Russians are launching drone attacks, - Air Forces (updated)

Late on Sunday, May 3, Russian forces launched attack drones to strike Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Forces.

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Movement of enemy drones

New groups of UAVs from the Sumy region are heading toward the Chernihiv and Poltava regions, according to a report at 3:58 p.m.

A UAV heading toward Kremenchuk - reported at 4:02 p.m.

At 5:00 p.m., the Air Forces reported:

Cherkasy Region: UAVs heading toward Smila. A group of UAVs is heading toward Chernihiv. New groups of UAVs are crossing the Sumy Region toward Chernihiv and Poltava regions.

Kyiv Region: A UAV heading toward Berezan, as reported at 5:13 p.m.

Kyiv Region: A group of UAVs heading toward Bila Tserkva, as reported at 5:24 p.m.

Read more: Ukrainian air defense destroyed 142 enemy drones out of 163 - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Update

At 6:02 p.m., the Air Forces reported:

Zhytomyr Region: UAV heading toward Korosten.

Chernihiv Region: UAVs heading toward Honcharivske, Menu, and Kozelets.

Poltava Region: A UAV flew past Pyriatyn toward the Cherkasy Region.

At 6:32 p.m., the Air Forces reported: