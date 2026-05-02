Ukrainian air defense destroyed 142 enemy drones out of 163 - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Starting on the evening of May 1, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 163 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), as well as Gerber, Italmas, and other types of drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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This time, UAV launches were recorded both from Russian territory and from the temporarily occupied territories:

Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk;

Gvardeyskoye, Chauda – Temporary Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Air Defense Operations

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defenses have shot down or neutralized 142 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

A total of 17 attack UAVs were recorded striking 12 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 2 locations.

The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Read more on Censor.NET: Additional radars, electronic warfare systems, and crews: Zelenskyy announces a boost to air defense capabilities for Dnipro and Odesa