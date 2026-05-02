Ukrainian air defense destroyed 142 enemy drones out of 163 - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS
Starting on the evening of May 1, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 163 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), as well as Gerber, Italmas, and other types of drones.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.
This time, UAV launches were recorded both from Russian territory and from the temporarily occupied territories:
- Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk;
- Gvardeyskoye, Chauda – Temporary Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
Air Defense Operations
The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defenses have shot down or neutralized 142 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.
A total of 17 attack UAVs were recorded striking 12 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 2 locations.
The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
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