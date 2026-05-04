Zelenskyy proposes signing agreement with Finnish PM Orpo in Drone Deal format
Drone Industry
On Sunday, 3 May, while on a visit to Yerevan, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.
The head of state reported this on social media, Censor.NET informs.
Finland's support
Zelenskyy thanked Orpo for Finland's recent decision to allocate an additional $300 million for defense support for Ukraine.
"We sincerely appreciate this, and we discussed the priority areas of our defense, primarily air defense, that can be strengthened with this package," the president said.
Strengthening bilateral partnership
In addition, Zelenskyy proposed that the Finnish prime minister strengthen the bilateral partnership between the two countries by signing an agreement in the Drone Deal format.
"Ukraine is ready to share its expertise and strengthen those who have been strengthening us since the very beginning of the full-scale invasion," the head of state stressed.
European integration
"We separately touched on international work, including our European integration. Right now, there is a good window of opportunity to open negotiation clusters, and Ukraine fully deserves this. I thank Finland for its support," Zelenskyy added.
Zelenskyy's visit to Yerevan
As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Yerevan on 3 May, where he is scheduled to take part in the European Political Community summit.
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