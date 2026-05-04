"Hezbollah" has learned from experience of war in Ukraine: it is actively using drones on fiber-optic cables against Israel

In southern Lebanon, the "Hezbollah" group is increasingly using fiber-optic-controlled drones, a technology that previously became widespread during the war in Ukraine. This new type of drone poses serious challenges for Israel’s defense system.

According to Censor.NET, CNN has reported on this.

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The danger of fiber-optic drones

Unlike traditional UAVs, these systems do not rely on radio communication, as they are controlled via a thin fiber-optic cable that can extend up to 15 kilometers.

This offers a number of critical advantages:

drones are virtually immune to electronic warfare measures;

they do not emit signals, making it impossible to detect the operator via radar;

they provide stable, high-quality video transmission;

they enable high-precision strikes.

Consequences for the Israeli army

According to published reports, such drones have already been used to strike Israeli armored vehicles and military positions. Some of these attacks have resulted in the deaths of soldiers and have also complicated the evacuation of the wounded.

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The Israeli military acknowledges that, as of now, there are limited effective technological solutions for fully countering such drones, and existing methods—particularly physical barriers—are only partially effective.

The Ukrainian front as a source of new tactics

Experts note that the war in Ukraine served as a testing ground for the mass combat deployment of fiber-optic drones. Subsequently, this experience was adapted by other paramilitary groups, including "Hezbollah".

According to estimates, the group primarily uses civilian drones of Chinese or Iranian origin, which are retrofitted with explosives and cable control systems.

This approach allows for the relatively inexpensive creation of highly effective strike assets even after a significant reduction in traditional missile capabilities.

Currently, the main challenge for Israel is not only the precision of individual strikes but also the ability to coordinate massive attacks by multiple drones simultaneously, which significantly complicates defense.

The use of fiber-optic drones demonstrates how the technologies and combat experience gained in the war in Ukraine are rapidly spreading to other conflicts, changing the nature of modern asymmetric warfare.

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