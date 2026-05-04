"Fire Point" is funding Kyiv School of Economics, - Honcharenko

"Fire Point" is fully funding tuition and living expenses for students at the Kyiv School of Economics.

This was announced by MP Oleksii Honcharenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"It turns out that Fire Point is funding Tymofii Mylovanov’s Kyiv School of Economics. And what a coincidence—you won’t believe it… But Mylovanov is on the supervisory board of Ukroboronprom," the lawmaker noted.

See more: After visiting Honduras, Mylovanov was named Entrepreneur of the Year, - Honcharenko. PHOTO

Background

On April 29, the media released the new "Mindich tapes," which record conversations of Timur Mindich with former presidential advisor Serhii Shefir and former Defense Minister, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, in particular about the financing of Fire Point.

The Anti-Corruption Council under the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence stated that the company may lose the opportunity to supply weapons to the Ukrainian army. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was asked to initiate the process of partial nationalization of Fire Point to continue supplying its products to the Defense Forces.

Read more: Fire Point company on mention in new "Mindich tapes": "This is blatant lie, NABU must confirm authenticity"