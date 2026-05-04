ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10011 visitors online
News
8 827 72

"Fire Point" is funding Kyiv School of Economics, - Honcharenko

Fire Point is funding the Kyiv School of Economics: what is known?

"Fire Point" is fully funding tuition and living expenses for students at the Kyiv School of Economics.

This was announced by MP Oleksii Honcharenko, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"It turns out that Fire Point is funding Tymofii Mylovanov’s Kyiv School of Economics. And what a coincidence—you won’t believe it… But Mylovanov is on the supervisory board of Ukroboronprom," the lawmaker noted.

Fire Point фінансує Київську школу економіки

See more: After visiting Honduras, Mylovanov was named Entrepreneur of the Year, - Honcharenko. PHOTO

Background

  • On April 29, the media released the new "Mindich tapes," which record conversations of Timur Mindich with former presidential advisor Serhii Shefir and former Defense Minister, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, in particular about the financing of Fire Point.
  • The Anti-Corruption Council under the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence stated that the company may lose the opportunity to supply weapons to the Ukrainian army. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was asked to initiate the process of partial nationalization of Fire Point to continue supplying its products to the Defense Forces.

Read more: Fire Point company on mention in new "Mindich tapes": "This is blatant lie, NABU must confirm authenticity"

Author: 

Tymofii Mylovanov (20) Fire Point (17)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 