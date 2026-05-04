Kim Jong-un has called on young people to prepare for war in Ukraine – North Korea steps up mobilisation

During a congress of a youth organization, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called on young people to strengthen their discipline and readiness to carry out the state’s tasks, linking this to participation in the war against Ukraine on Russia’s side.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by KCNA and Reuters.

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What Kim Jong-un said

During the 11th Congress of the Socialist Patriotic Youth League in Pyongyang, he emphasized the importance of young people as a key force in implementing the ruling party’s decisions.

"The Youth League is a vital force in implementing the party's decisions," he said, calling for greater organization and ideological discipline.

Read more: Kim Jong-un’s daughter is seen as heir apparent in North Korea, — South Korean intelligence

How young people are linked to the war

According to Reuters, in an address to convention delegates, the DPRK authorities directly linked the loyalty of young people to the country’s participation in the war.

"Young soldiers sent on overseas missions have become human shields and a wall of fire to defend the country's honor," the letter states.

How many soldiers have been deployed so far?

According to estimates by South Korean, Ukrainian, and Western sources, North Korea has deployed approximately 14,000 troops to support Russian forces.

At the same time, more than 6,000 of them may have been killed in combat.

The Context of North Korea's Participation

The first reports of North Korean troops being transferred to Russia emerged as early as October 2024.

In particular, they were deployed to combat operations in the Kursk region, as well as to operate drones and direct strikes against Ukrainian positions.

At the same time, the North Korean government is tightening internal controls—restricting foreign culture and strengthening its ideological influence over the population.