The Berlin police are preparing to ban the display of Soviet symbols, Russian and Belarusian flags, as well as symbols of Russian aggression against Ukraine on May 8 and 9.

This is reported by the Berliner Morgenpost, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

A spokesperson for the Berlin police noted that security authorities will once again issue strict general orders regarding Soviet memorials in Tiergarten, Treptow Park, and Schöneholzer Heide during the ceremonies marking the end of World War II in Europe.

The orders will be published next week; they will be based on the restrictions from previous years.

Yes, flags and banners of the former Soviet Union, Russia, Belarus, and the Russian Republic of Chechnya should be banned.

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"However, according to the lawsuit filed by Ukrainian organizations, the flags of the country under attack are not prohibited. The ban also applies to wearing military uniforms or parts thereof, wearing military insignia, "the separate or emphasized display of the letters 'V' or 'Z,' as well as the display of so-called St. George ribbons," the publication writes.

It is also prohibited to display images of the heads of state of Russia, Belarus, and Chechnya.

Diplomats and World War II veterans are partially exempt from this rule. The following are also prohibited: the reproduction and performance of Russian marches or military songs, and the display of symbols and insignia that glorify the Russian-Ukrainian war, such as depictions of Ukraine without the territories occupied by Russia and the flags of those territories.