Defense Forces hit enemy drone and ammunition depots and enemy air defense assets in temporarily occupied territories, General Staff says

On 3 May and overnight on 4 May, Ukraine’s Defense Forces hit a number of Russian occupation targets.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

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UAV depot

In particular, a UAV depot was hit in the city of Donetsk (the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast) and in Kamianka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as an enemy UAV command post near Novohrodivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Ammunition depot

An ammunition depot was also hit in Sofiivka (in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast), along with a fuel and lubricants depot and a logistics supply depot near Dovzhansk, as well as a field artillery depot near Novoselivka in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast.

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Other targets

After the results of previous actions carried out on 3 May 2026 were clarified, strikes were confirmed on a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system near Novyi Svit (in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast) and a P-18 Terek radar station in Sofiivka (in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

"Ukraine’s Defense Forces will continue to systematically strike enemy targets until the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine is brought to a complete end," the General Staff added.

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