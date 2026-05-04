Soldiers from "Predator" Brigade shot down 15 kamikaze drones with small-arms fire in Donetsk Oblast. VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders from the Khyzhak Brigade under the Patrol Police Department shot down Russian kamikaze drones with small arms fire.
According to Censor.NET, whilst carrying out combat missions, soldiers from the unit detected and destroyed 15 enemy UAVs in mid-air.
The footage was filmed by soldiers using a GoPro camera in the Kostiantynivka area of Donetsk Oblast.
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