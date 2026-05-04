Europe needs to draw on Ukraine’s defense experience – Wadephul

Drone Industry

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Europe needs to draw on Ukraine’s experience and learn from its defense technology revolution.

The German minister said this during a visit to Greece, Politico writes, Censor.NET reports.

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Wadephul urges Europe to draw on Ukraine’s experience

Wadephul commented on the US decision to withdraw part of its contingent from Germany. In his view, this step should serve as an incentive for Europeans to develop their own defense capabilities.

"We must see this as a new call to develop and deploy our own capabilities faster. There is simply no other way," the German foreign minister said.

He believes Europe needs to borrow from Ukraine’s experience of a defense technology revolution.

"Ukraine’s example shows that military capabilities can be developed and delivered much faster than we have done in Europe over the past decades," Wadephul said.

Read more: There is no army capable of waging modern war way Ukraine does, Stubb says

Wadephul is not the only one making such a call

Politico notes that Wadephul is not the only one calling for investment in advanced drones similar to those being developed by Ukraine. During large-scale military exercises in Champagne last week, French President Emmanuel Macron also stressed the importance of drones for national defense.

Watch more: Zelenskyy and Wadephul discuss Ukraine’s path to EU membership