Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In the capital of the RF, Moscow, Colonel-General Stanislav Petrov, the first head of the Russian Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Defense (RCBD) Forces, shot himself.

This was reported by Russian media, citing the Moscow Times, Censor.NET reports.

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Details.

Petrov's body was discovered in the morning in his apartment in the "House on the Embankment" in Moscow. Law enforcement sources for the Russian propaganda outlets "RIA Novosti" and "Izvestia" stated that a pistol was found next to the deceased, who was sitting on a chair in the kitchen.

Official bodies have not yet announced a final version regarding the cause of death; however, it is preliminarily classified as suicide.

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What is known about Petrov?

Petrov served in the USSR Chemical Defense Forces since 1959 and participated in the cleanup of the Chernobyl disaster.

From 1989 to 2001, he headed first the USSR Chemical Defense Forces, and then the Russian Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Defense Forces.

Furthermore, in the final years of his life, Petrov was a chief researcher at the 27th Scientific Center of the RF Ministry of Defense, which is linked to Navalny's poisoning. The center is under Western sanctions due to suspicions of involvement in chemical weapons development programs.

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