In 2025, 19 billion hryvnias were spent from state budget on "Zelenskyy’s thousand" payments, - media

The state spent 19 billion hryvnias on the ‘Zelenskyy’s thousand’ payments in 2025. The funds were covered by savings made at the Ministry of Social Policy.

This was reported by the publication Ukrainska Pravda, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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Details

Sources in the economic department of the Cabinet of Ministers said that the state spent 19 billion hryvnias throughout 2025 to pay for all variants of "Zelenskyy's thousand".

The entire 19 billion hryvnias was covered by savings from the Ministry of Social Policy.

"In other words, some aid was not distributed through the Ministry of Social Policy so that people could receive support from Zelenskyy," the source noted.

In 2026, approximately 2 billion hryvnias have already been allocated to the "National Cashback" programme, under which shoppers receive money for purchasing Ukrainian goods.

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