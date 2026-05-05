Russian troops launch 65 attacks since start of day, heaviest fighting in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the start of the day on 5 May 2026, 65 enemy attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces have already been recorded on the front.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

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Shelling

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Rohizne, Bachivsk, Sopych, Korenok, Ryzhivka, Atynske, Ulanove and Neskuchne in the Sumy Oblast came under attack, as did Huta-Studenetska, Khrinivka, Kryvusha and Mkhy in the Chernihiv Oblast. Sumy was hit by an airstrike.

Situation in the north

As reported, two clashes took place in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, one of which is still ongoing; the enemy carried out 47 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, two of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: Strikes on Tuapse have already cost Russia over $300 million, — General Staff

Situation in Kharkiv Oblast

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched seven assaults on the positions of our units in the areas around the towns of Starytsia and Lyman, and in the direction of Izbytske.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked once today toward Radkivka.

Situation in the east

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman direction, the invaders made five attempts to advance toward the settlements of Drobyshove and Stavky and near Torske. One combat clash is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 10 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka. One battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have tried 22 times to push our warriors from their positions near the settlements of Zatyshok, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, and Novomykolaivka, and toward the settlements of Bilytske, Shevchenko, Serhiivka, Biliakivka, and Novopidhorodne. Four combat clashes are currently ongoing.

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Situation in the south

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked four times toward the settlements of Berezove, Yehorivka, and Nove Zaporizhzhia. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 10 enemy attacks toward the settlements of Varvarivka, Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne, Hirke, Huliaipilske, and Charivne. Two more combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Russian invaders attacked twice toward Antonivka. One combat clash is currently ongoing.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently taking place. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

Ukrainian forces are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear.